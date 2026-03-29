Jiri Lehecka’s GF Lucka Neumannova Stuns in White Miami Open Final Outfit vs Sinner

24-year-old Czechian tennis star Jiri Lehecka is playing in the biggest match of his life on March 29, as he's facing off against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the final of the 2026 Miami Open.

Anybody who has followed tennis over the past few years knows that Sinner is one of the sport's top players at the moment, which is further proved by his No. 2 world ranking, according to the ATP. And there's a chance he could surpass Carlos Alcaraz for the No. 1 spot if he secures a win against Lehecka.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

But that isn't Sinner's focus right now. Instead, all he's trying to do is dominate Lehecka on the court and keep the world's No. 22-ranked player from amassing a huge upset. But while Lehecka is a sizable underdog against Sinner, his form throughout the tournament suggests that he's capable of producing magic.

What's for sure is that Lehecka has the support of his girlfriend, Lucka (who goes by Lucie) Neumannova. They have been together since at least 2024, and she has been following him to all of his recent tournaments. And she has been with him during this Miami Open, even going viral at times for her grand reactions to his success while watching and after matches.

Jiri Lehecka's Girlfriend Lucka Neumannova Turns Heads With White Miami Final Open Outfit

Neumannova has also taken advantage of this spotlight by expanding her social media influence. She has been posting photos and videos about most of her outfits, which has caused her to receive a good deal of attention.

While Neumannova didn't make an official Instagram post about her outfit for the Miami Open final, she did post about it to her Instagram story right before her boyfriend's match against Jannik Sinner began.

In the story post, she could be seen wearing a white outfit that featured white pants, a white top, white shoes with a red heel, and a brown purse with a matching brown belt.

One might have thought Lehecka was playing in the Wimbledon final with all the white Neumannova was wearing. Still, all that matters to her is that her boyfriend emerges victorious against Sinner.

And even if he can't get the win, there's no doubt that Lehecka's world ranking will improve after this excellent showing in Miami. But his focus is squarely on hoisting the Miami Open trophy after beating Sinner on Sunday.