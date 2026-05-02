Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Ponton Dress Up for Kentucky Derby Date Night

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow's dating life has become an interesting thing to follow during this current NFL offseason.

This is largely because the 29-year-old former LSU Tigers quarterback and Heisman trophy winner was seen sitting next to A-list actress Jessica Alba at a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in March. They were both in Sin City to celebrate the opening of the "Zero Bond" social club at The Wynn, and Burrow was also present at the UFC fight that Saturday night.

Jessica Alba | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, a report surfaced soon after that there was nothing romantic going on between them. Instead, they were with a group of other people, and the photos of them together happened to be taken at a time when the other people weren't present.

Alba is still dating 33-year-old actor Danny Ramirez, who posted photos of himself and Alba soon after these dating rumors surfaced, perhaps to show that all was well between them and that there was nothing to the rumors about Burrow and Alba.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another reason why these photos turned heads was that the belief was that Burrow was still dating supermodel Olivia Ponton, who was at Burrow's house when it was broken into and robbed while he was playing in a Monday Night Football game back in December of 2024.

It has since become clear that Burrow (who has said in the past that he prefers to keep his dating life personal) and Ponton are still together and appear to be going strong.

Olivia Ponton | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton Seen at Kentucky Derby

While Burrow and Ponton are together, it's rare that they're seen in public. But the two made an appearance at the Kentucky Derby on May 2.

This was shown with an Instagram post from @peoplemagsports on Saturday, which showed Ponton in an elegant beige-colored dress with a big white hat and Burrow wearing a striped shirt. The post was captioned, "#JoeBurrow and #OliviaPonton are going strong! We spotted the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and influencer arriving together to the Barnstable Brown #KentuckyDerby Eve Gala — and Olivia’s looking Derby ready. 🤍 🐎".

There are plenty of celebrities at the Kentucky Derby, as it's always one of the most high-profile sporting events in the world. Burrow and Ponton didn't miss out on this year's races and seem to be enjoying themselves.

Perhaps this means that Burrow and Ponton will be more comfortable being in public together in the future.