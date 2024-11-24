The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fans roast Joe Burrow's blue 'Willy Wonka' pregame fit

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has had some timeless fits this season, but they have also garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Alex Gonzalez

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals may be on a bye week this week, but Joe Burrow’s outfits this season have been timeless — even if they’ve been leaving fans divided.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Today, the Bengals quarterback shared a pregame fit from the Sunday, Nov. 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old NFL superstar took to his Instagram page, where he dropped a picture and video clip of himself arriving to SoFi Stadium in LA in a fresh, light blue Alo Men suit and sneakers. 

Over the course of the past season, Burrow has been taking big fashion risks with his pre-game fits. The particular blue look in questions garnered mixed reactions.

Some likened his aesthetic to that of one famous talk show host.

“welcome back ellen degeneres,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another person compared the look to a flamboyant movie character. “Willy Wonka ahh fit,” they wrote.

But despite the trolls, some people loved the look, with one fan calling it their “Favorite fit of season.”

Another fan noted that Burrow is on his way to becoming this season’s “Mvp, but you guys ain't ready for the conversation.”

Like Burrow himself, this outfit has people talking, even when the Bengals aren’t playing this week.

Fans can look forward to Burrow’s return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 1, when the Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws passes during warmups before the NFL Week 11 game / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
