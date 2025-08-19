The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joe Burrow’s Bengals fit is surprisingly lowkey vs. Commanders on MNF

The Cincinnati quarterback is usually the flashy one before the game, but he went with a more “Joe cool” vibe.

Matt Ryan

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow is known for his flashy fits before playing in games. For the second Cincinnati Bengals preseason game of the season, however, he went with a surprisingly lowkey look

The 28-year-old quarterback had quite the offseason when he’s been spotted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton where they were recently just together in New York City fueling rumors they are dating. She even just flexed a bikini in the NY heat, and they were seen at a swanky NYC nightclub.

Olivia Ponton
Ponton is rumored to be dating Burrow. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes in photos with Brittany; Joe Burrow, others

Is she the reason he toned down his looks?

Last year, fans roasted Burrow for his zany pregame look vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and then this crazy “Willy Wonka” look.

For Monday Night Football at the Washington Commanders, he went with a super causal jeans and backwards hat entrance.

RELATED: Josh Allen arrives for Bills vs. Bears in most casual pregame fit possible

Burrow did start the game for Cincy.

Last season Burrow put up MVP-like numbers with 4918 yards, 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

The Benglas open the season on September 7 on the road vs. the Cleveland Browns. Will Burrow be back to his crazy fits for the regular season? Stay tuned.

Joe Burro
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

