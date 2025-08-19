Joe Burrow’s Bengals fit is surprisingly lowkey vs. Commanders on MNF
Joe Burrow is known for his flashy fits before playing in games. For the second Cincinnati Bengals preseason game of the season, however, he went with a surprisingly lowkey look
The 28-year-old quarterback had quite the offseason when he’s been spotted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton where they were recently just together in New York City fueling rumors they are dating. She even just flexed a bikini in the NY heat, and they were seen at a swanky NYC nightclub.
Is she the reason he toned down his looks?
Last year, fans roasted Burrow for his zany pregame look vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and then this crazy “Willy Wonka” look.
For Monday Night Football at the Washington Commanders, he went with a super causal jeans and backwards hat entrance.
Burrow did start the game for Cincy.
Last season Burrow put up MVP-like numbers with 4918 yards, 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.
The Benglas open the season on September 7 on the road vs. the Cleveland Browns. Will Burrow be back to his crazy fits for the regular season? Stay tuned.
