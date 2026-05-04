Joel Embiid's Wife Anne de Paula Sets Record Straight on Marriage With 76ers Star

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to advance past the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a lot will hinge on 76ers star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia always depends on Embiid when he's on the court, given that he's one of the league's most dominant big men in the game. However, there isn't even certainty that he'll be on the court when Game 1 of this series tips off on Monday night, as the 32-year-old is dealing with a right hip contusion.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The good news is that Embiid is currently listed as probable on Philadelphia's injury report, suggesting that he'll most likely be available to play against Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Knicks' roster.

Embiid's NBA journey has been a rollercoaster. He has been with Philadelphia since they were the league's worst team over a decade ago, has dealt with countless injuries, and despite being a key part of them becoming a force in the Eastern Conference, is still criticized for being unable to carry them deep into the playoffs.

But now Embiid has a ton of support around him. Not only in the form of star teammates like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but also in his wife, Anne de Paula.

Joel Embiid and his wife, Anne de Paula | IMAGO / Depositphotos

Embiid and de Paula (who is a model from Brazil) met in 2018 in New York City. Their relationship quickly turned romantic, and they got married in July of 2023.

They also have a son together, named Arthur Elijah Embiid, who was born in 2020.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) greets his wife Anne De Paula (L) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Anne de Paula Addresses State of Relationship With Joel Embiid Before 76ers-Knicks Playoff Game

Like many professional athlete couples, Embiid and de Paula don't post about each other much on social media. This led to a comment from one of de Paula's followers, which is turning heads.

de Paula posted a selfie on May 2 that was captioned, "Golden ☀️💛". The top comment on the post was from user @joannaragen, who wrote, "Why does Joel not post you? Are you guys still together".

de Paula quickly responded by saying, "I don’t think you see me posting my personal life much either. We are great, social media is not everything girl".

Props to de Paula for making sure there weren't any false narratives circulating about her and her husband's relationship status. She'll likely be in Madison Square Garden to support him on Monday, so long as he's able to play.