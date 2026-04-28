Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Brings $45K Orange Purse to Knicks Game

The No. 3-seeded New York Knicks might not have expected their first-round NBA Playoff series against the No. 6-seeded Atlanta Hawks to be as much of a back-and-forth battle as it has been through four games.

But that has been the case to this point, as the Hawks are coming to Madison Square Garden on April 28 with the series tied at 2 games apiece. New York has had to rely on standout center Karl-Anthony Towns to produce to this point, and he has done a solid job for them, scoring at least 18 points in each game and securing a triple-double during Game 3 on April 25.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Regardless of what Towns is able to accomplish on the court Tuesday night, he'll have the support of his fiancée, Jordyn Woods.

Woods is a very successful social media influencer and content creator in her own right, as shown by her 11.6 million followers on Instagram alone. She and Towns met a long time ago, began their relationship as friends, and then started dating in 2020.

Towns then popped the question to Woods on Christmas Day of 2025, making for a happy and wholesome moment for the two to celebrate.

Jordyn Woods Flexes Ridiculously Expensive Orange Purse Before Knicks Playoff Game

Fashion content is one of Woods' main avenues. And she made an impressive post in this regard earlier this week, which was posted as part of a collaboration with @newbeauty.

The post was captioned, Jordyn Woods doesn’t show up to a Knicks game unprepared. Her bag is stocked with tech, beauty, and everything in between. Spot any faves?" and she was showing off what was clearly an expensive designer bag.

A bit of research showed that this was the Matte Alligator Mississippiensis Birkin 30 bad from Mermes, which retails for $45,000.

And this wasn't the only post that Woods made showing this insanely pricey bag off. She also made an Instagram post on April 26 that showed her wearing the bag along with her fiancé's white Knicks jersey and custom white heels that had KAT's #32 on one heel and the Knicks' logo on the other.

The post was captioned, "let’s do it again 🤍".

Given the extravagant price of this bag, it's good that Woods is able to get multiple uses out of it. Perhaps she'll also be wearing it when the Knicks face the Hawks on Tuesday night.