Joel Embiid's Wife Anne de Paula Shows Off New Look Amid 76ers-Knicks Playoff Series

The Philadelphia 76ers were routed by the New York Knicks on May 4, as New York won by a score of 137-98 to take a commanding 1-0 lead in this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

This result would have been concerning for 76ers fans regardless of who was on the court. And it was made even more so, considering that the team had their full complement of stars available. Most notably, this included star center Joel Embiid, who was questionable for Game 1 because he was still working his way back from a right hip contusion.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Embiid finished the game with 14 points and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes and was -24 from the floor overall. While this wasn't the performance Embiid or 76ers fans were hoping for, the bottom line was that even a great game from Embiid would have resulted in a Knicks win, given how well they played.

But the good news is that Philadelphia can erase Game 1 with a bounce-back outing on May 6 and even up the series at one game apiece before heading back to their home court for the next two contests.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid's Wife Anne de Paula Debuts Fresh Hairstyle in Post Before 76ers vs. Knicks Game 2

While Embiid keeps his private life off social media, his fans know that he has been married to Brazilian model Anne de Paula since July 2023. The couple also has a son together, who is named Arthur Elijah Embiid and was born in 2020.

Anne de Paula (who recently explained that her and Embiid's marriage is in a great spot, despite not posting about each other on social media) does a good job of staying active on Instagram, largely because she's a fashion and beauty influencer.

Joel Embiid and his wife, Anne de Paula | IMAGO / Depositphotos

Another example of this arrived on May 5, when she posted a selfie that was captioned, "Summer vibes ❤️‍🔥😜".

Most of the comments on the post are noting that de Paula added some blonde streaks to her hair, and her fans seemingly love this new look she's showing off.

While de Paula is busy with her own work, she has tried to attend as many of Embiid's games as possible.

This is why it wouldn't be surprising to see her at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, supporting her husband in hopes that he can bring the series against the Knicks back to Philadelphia tied at 1-1.