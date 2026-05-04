Tyrese Maxey's Ex Myra Gordon Posts 'Big Bird' Pregnancy Pic Before 76ers-Knicks Game

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into one of the most dependable and consistent guards in the NBA this season, which is a big reason why his team has advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.

However, Maxey's relationship status over the past year or so has been anything but stable. The 25-year-old was dating former college basketball player Myra Gordon for much of 2025. The couple then broke up at some point in the late summer or early fall, then Gordon announced that she was pregnant with an Instagram post in November.

It was clear that Gordon and Maxey were not a couple at the time this post was made, which raised questions about whether Maxey was the father.

Then Gordon was seen sitting courtside at a 76ers game in January, suggesting that the two appeared to have rekindled their relationship. This was confirmed when Maxey and Gordon made a joint Instagram post that showed photos of them clearly together.

"i carry her while he carries us 🫶🏽," the post was captioned, presumably referencing how Maxey was taking care of the financial aspect of this relationship while Gordon was carrying their child.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But that is far from where this relationship saga ends. The couple both deleted this Instagram post, have since unfollowed each other on social media, and taken any other indications of their relationship off of their respective accounts.

This is clear proof that the couple is not together at the moment, as Maxey prepares for the biggest series of his life against the Knicks.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Myra Gordon's Yellow 'Big Bird' Social Media Post Gets Attention Before Tyrese Maxey's Playoff Game against Knicks

While Gordon isn't posting about Maxey on social media anymore, she is posting about her ongoing pregnancy.

Proof of this arrived on May 3, when she posted a selfie of her pregnant belly to her Instagram story. The post was captioned, "gave big bird today," which was a reference to Gordon wearing an all-yellow outfit.

While it's unclear what the state of Maxey and Gordon's relationship is aside from the fact that they aren't currently together, the hope is that they can at least maintain a good co-parenting situation once their daughter is born.

In the meantime, Maxey must focus on helping his 76ers squad upset the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 on Monday night.