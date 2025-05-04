The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party in LA

Olympic gymnast and UCLA star Jordan Chiles surprises fan with a transformative new look at her vampire-themed birthday bash.

Apr 19, 2025: UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship.
Apr 19, 2025: UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles played a crucial role in helping theUCLA Bruins gymnastics team finish as the national title runner-ups at the 2025 National Championships last month.

Chiles, who won the individual title on uneven bars, posted on Instagram after the tournament, "wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season…

"To my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys 🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕."

Apr 19, 2025: UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Since hanging up her leotard for the season, Chiles' schedule remains incredibly busy. She flew to New York City to speak at the espnW summit and made a pitstop at Nike headquarters where they surprised with her with larger-than-life poster.

The two-time Olympian wrote on Instagram, "Is this real life 🥹 I promise this will never get old and sharing this with my family was incredible. So many surprises. Love my Nike fam. Grateful."

However, it was Chiles who surprised fans on May 4. After returning to Los Angeles, the 24-year-old revealed she dyed her bright red for Vampire-themed birthday party. She tagged makeup artist Kimora Mulan for her glammed up look.

@jordanchiles/Instagram

Influencer Charles Brockman III posted several photos from the party on Instagram, including a video of the birthday girl blowing out her candles.

@cb3/Instagram

