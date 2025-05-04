Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party in LA
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles played a crucial role in helping theUCLA Bruins gymnastics team finish as the national title runner-ups at the 2025 National Championships last month.
Chiles, who won the individual title on uneven bars, posted on Instagram after the tournament, "wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season…
"To my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys 🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕."
RELATED: Jordan Chiles surprises UCLA teammates with elite gift at NCAA regionals
Since hanging up her leotard for the season, Chiles' schedule remains incredibly busy. She flew to New York City to speak at the espnW summit and made a pitstop at Nike headquarters where they surprised with her with larger-than-life poster.
The two-time Olympian wrote on Instagram, "Is this real life 🥹 I promise this will never get old and sharing this with my family was incredible. So many surprises. Love my Nike fam. Grateful."
However, it was Chiles who surprised fans on May 4. After returning to Los Angeles, the 24-year-old revealed she dyed her bright red for Vampire-themed birthday party. She tagged makeup artist Kimora Mulan for her glammed up look.
Influencer Charles Brockman III posted several photos from the party on Instagram, including a video of the birthday girl blowing out her candles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out