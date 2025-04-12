The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles stuns in unique Coachella fit before UCLA heads to NCAA Championships

The Olympic gold medalist and Bruins star headed to the desert for the annual music and arts festival while rocking a stunning look.

Matt Ryan

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during warmups before an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco.
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during warmups before an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Before Jordan Chiles and the Big Ten champion UCLA Bruins head off to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships, the Olympic gold medalist gymnast made a stop in the California desert for the annual Coachella festival.

The 23-year-old gymnastics star has had an amazing year after winning gold with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and now has her eyes set on the team and individual natty prizes next week. She came back to UCLA after taking a year off for the Olympics, and her perfect 10 performances have had her parents going crazy.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chile
Chiles poses with her Olympic medals with the GOAT Simone Biles. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

She’s also really enjoying the this season on and off the mat, dancing before “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, and giving her teammates an elite gift at regionals.

After rocking a trash-bag runway fit with her Bruins squad, Chiles hit up Indo, California, for Coachella where she wore some very unique-cut jeans and and ab-revealing top with the night shades going on.

Chiles was there Friday night with a fire lineup headlined by Lady Gaga to go along with Missy Elliot, GloRilla, Mustard, Tyla, Benson Boone, the Go-Go's, Ravyn Lenae, Yeat, and more. She also also there to promote her brand sponsorship partnership with Alaska Airlines. It’s a win-win.

After Coachella, it’s off to Texas where Chiles will lose the concert fit for her sparkly leotard and nails in what she hopes is a national title-winning trip.

Jordan Chile
Jordan Chiles’ nails. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
