Jordan Chiles gets extreme glam makeover in NYC after UCLA gymnastics season
With the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics season over, star Jordan Chiles headed to New York City and got an extreme glam makeover.
The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist headed back to school after taking a year off to prepare for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and what a year she had helping lead UCLA to the Big Ten crown and national runner-ups at the NCAA Championships. She even won an individual national title on the uneven bars.
While her perfect 10 scores during the season had her parents going crazy in the stands, her perfect fits off the mat went viral as well like her amazing trash-bag look while having a fun competition with teammates, and her bikini and cowboy hat combo from Coachella.
She also turned heads with her new hairstyle that made her unrecognizable.
Chiles posted she was in NYC, and then dropped glam session photos where again she looked drastically different, yet amazing.
Chiles looks ready for the runway there.
Chiles recently said she’s returning to UCLA for one more season and a run at at national championship: “wow..... couldn't be more proud of this team... UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can't wait to come back and be with yall next season... to my friends and family I love you guys 🫶🏽 so much and words can't explain how thankful I am for you guys and with that my '25 college season has come to an end 💕.”
Until then, she’ll trade in the leotard and ponytail for some new fire looks.
