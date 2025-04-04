Jordan Chiles surprises UCLA teammates with elite gift at NCAA regionals
Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team is moving on to Saturday’s NCAA Regional Final in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a high score of 197.750. After, she had a pretty sweet gift for her teammates.
Chiles, 23, isn’t your average college gymnast having already been to two Olympic Games and obtaining a gold in 2024 with Team USA in Paris. She even goes on shows like The Jennifer Hudson Show and did an iconic dance. Now, she has her eyes set on the team and individual national championships as UCLA seeks it’s first overall title since 2018.
She recently had a perfect 10 on the floor and a perfect reaction from her parents, while a nearly perfect 9.975 on Thursday’s second round as well. Chiles hopes she can continue her stellar performances on Saturday.
After bringing out an epic boombox dance like she was McNeese State’s Amir Khan to get the team fired up, Chiles gifted each teammates their own Beats by Dre Solo 4s to go with an unidentified gift from the parents. It was a cool scene when she surprised all of them.
They are of course in Bruins blue.
Chiles joined UCLA after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and deferred her 2024 season for the Summer Games.
She hopes this is the season she dreamed of going back to college.