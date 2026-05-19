Jordyn Woods Flexes Custom Karl-Anthony Towns Jacket Before Knicks-Cavaliers Game 1

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are less than 48 hours removed from their thrilling Game 7 win against the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they've already run out of time to celebrate, as they're facing off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 19.

It would seem that New York has the upper hand in this game. Not only are they well-rested and playing on their home court, but the Knicks appear to be peaking at the perfect time. They've got seven straight postseason games and blew out their rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, in three of their four-game series.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with guard Mikal Bridges (25) | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that if the Knicks are going to continue their winning ways against the Cavaliers, they're going to need a standout series from center Karl-Anthony Towns. He was a big part of New York's sweep against the 76ers, including tallying 17 points and 10 assists in Game 4.

Madison Square Garden will be rocking on Tuesday night. And there's no doubt that Towns' fiancée, Jordyn Woods, will be sitting courtside like she usually is.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Custom Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks Jacket Before Eastern Conference Finals

Given that Woods is a fashion influencer and business owner, she always makes a point to show up to Knicks games in style. A recent example of this was when she brought a Matte Alligator Mississippiensis Birkin 30 bag from Mermes (which retails for $45,000) to a game earlier in the postseason.

Woods is bringing a different bag to Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. This was shown by an Instagram post that her @woodsbyjordyn brand made, which showed her holding the purse and wearing a custom Knicks jacket that had Towns' last name on it.

"Start spreading the news: Our Tux Clutch Mini is now available in Limited Edition ‘Summer Citrus’ and ‘212 Blue’shop now at the link in bio 🧡," the post was captioned.

The purse she's referring to retails for $125 on the Woods by Jordyn website. While this is a far cry from the $45,000 bag she wore earlier in the postseason, it's a much more affordable yet still trendy option for fans of either her or the Knicks.

But that jacket is what's drawing the most attention in the photo. While she has worn it before, it's too perfect for her not to flex again during these Eastern Conference Finals.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) greets his fiancee, Jordyn Woods | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images