Jordyn Woods' Reaction to Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Embracing Other Woman Goes Viral

The New York Knicks have for to be feeling good right about now. They're currently up 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 taking place on May 23.

Cleveland has had no answers for the Knicks' elite defense to this point. New York secured a nail-biting overtime win in Game 1, then cruised to an easy Game 2 victory at Madison Square Garden to start this series, which means they've got nine straight postseason games and are clearly peaking at the perfect time.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic in the series to this point. He produced 13 points and secured 13 rebounds in Game 1, then added 18 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2, as Cleveland's frontcourt has had no answer for him at this point.

KAT appears to be firing on all cylinders right now. And his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, has been drawing attention throughout the postseason, largely with some of the designer and custom outfits she's wearing to games.

These two have been dating for years at this point, but got engaged on Christmas Day of last year. And KAT is hoping to add a ring of his own after getting one for Woods in the winter.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Karl-Anthony Towns Courtside Moment After Knicks Playoff Win Gets Jordyn Woods Reaction

While Woods is usually all smiles while watching her soon-to-be husband play, one moment earlier in the postseason seems to have caught her temporary ire.

After the Knicks' May 4 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, TV broadcast cameras panned to Towns while he embraced and then kissed some unknown woman on the sidelines' cheek. Right after that, Woods was seen standing next to Towns, seemingly giving him a side-eye.

While this happened a few weeks ago, a video of the exchange from X user @sportyspicce was posted on May 22 with the caption, "I am Jordyn Woods. Because who tf is that.." The post went viral, amassing over 2.1 million views in a day.

I am Jordyn Woods. Because who tf is that.. pic.twitter.com/YAJ0TiQW5g — B | The Motivator (@sportyspicce) May 23, 2026

Granted, there's no way of knowing what Towns' relationship with this woman is, and there's no reason to believe this became a source of tension between him and Woods.

But Woods' reaction makes it clear that she wasn't expecting this showing of affection from Towns toward a woman she seemingly didn't know. One would imagine this was brought up at some point relatively soon after it happened.