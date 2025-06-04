Josh Allen's ex gushes over 'little life' days after QB's marriage to Hailee Steinfeld
Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen just married Hailee Steinfeld, and it looks like his ex is enjoying her own adventure, too — sharing a post about her "little life" just days after Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot.
"I like this little life 💕," Brittany Williams — who dated Allen, 29, for more than five years before splitting in 2023 — posted via Instagram on Monday, June 2. The series of photos, which were an ad for influencer-favorite clothing company Pretty Little Thing, featured snaps of Williams stunning in a strapless LBD — in this case, a little brown dress — frolicking around New York City, looking the epitome of glam, even when juggling pizza and iced coffee.
Williams' upload comes on the heels of Allen and Steinfeld's May 31 wedding. The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, reportedly tied the knot at Santa Barbara's famed San Ysidro Ranch. The Sinners star, 28, looked ever the bride in a strapless white gown with a long veil and elbow-length gloves as she walked down the aisle. The 2024 MVP wore a black tuxedo.
RELATED: Josh Allen's Bride Hailee Steinfeld's Dress Is an Old Hollywood Stunner
Years before Allen and Steinfeld sealed the deal of their happily ever after, he and Williams shared their own long-lasting love story — that is, until their 2023 breakup. The exes met as children before briefly reconnecting in high school, and later, in college at Fresno State — which is when they officially began dating.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld practiced dance moves before Josh Allen wedding with A-list actor
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?