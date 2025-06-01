Josh Allen's bride Hailee Steinfeld's dress is old Hollywood stunner at wedding
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will start the 2025 NFL season as a married man. Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld officially tied the knot on Saturday, May, 31.
Just hours before the nuptials, photos of the couple's wedding rehearsal emerged on social media. Steinfeld looked stunning in a white lace minidress while Allen looked dapper in a khaki suit.
However, fans were unprepared for the Oscar-nominated actress' actual wedding dress. Steinfeld channeled old Hollywood glam in a strapless white gown with white gloves and a cathedral-length veil. The league's reigning MVP wore a classic black tuxedo.
Steinfeld's father, Pete Steinfeld, can be seen walking her down the aisle for outdoor ceremony.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld pose for rare photo at nephew's birthday party
Numerous of Allen's current and former teammates, including Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, are expected guests at the ceremony and reception on Saturday.
Several months ago, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins accidentally revealed Allen and Steinfeld's wedding date. "Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal," Dawkins said. "And soon to come. May 31. It's happening."
After nearly two years of dating, Allen proposed to Steinfeld in Malibu in November. The "Sinners" star gushed over the occasion in her weekly newsletter. "My fiancé(!) planned the most magical day of my life – and made the whole thing a complete surprise (not easy!)," she wrote.
