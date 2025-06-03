Hailee Steinfeld practices dance moves before Josh Allen wedding with A-list actor
Hailee Steinfeld got married this past weekend to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before she shared her first dance as Mrs. Allen, she was practicing her moves with an A-list actor.
The 28-year-old actress and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player tied the knot in an exclusive venue in Southern California where she stunned in her shorts dress in rehearsals, and shared a beautiful kiss with the 29-year-old Allen to seal the deal.
RELATED: Watch Hailee Steinfeld walk down aisle at Josh Allen wedding with father
There were also a lot of Bills stars on hand, as well as actor and writer Larry David who caused quite a stir being there.
While we did get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the wedding details, photos and videos of the wedding reception with big moments like the cake cutting and the first dance haven’t leaked yet. One new photo did surface, however, with Steinfeld doing dance rehearsal with actor Michael B. Jordan beforehand for their hit movie Sinners.
RELATED: Josh Allen's bride Hailee Steinfeld's dress is old Hollywood stunner at wedding
She had plenty of practice for Allen, who was at her big movie premiere that first showcased in Mexico City where he ran her down for a sweet kiss.
Steinfeld skipped her weekly newsletter Beau Society last Friday, so maybe more wedding details (and that dance) will be talked about this week.
Congrats to the happy couple.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?