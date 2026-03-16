Michael B. Jordan Shouts Out Hailee Steinfeld While She's Home With Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, are expecting their first child. Steinfeld is expected to be delivering soon, which explains why she and Allen weren't in attendance at the 98th Academy Awards.

Steinfeld wasn't nominated for any awards, but her film, Sinners, was nominated for a record-breaking 16 Oscars. That included Ryan Coogler being nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Steinfeld's co-star, Michael B. Jordan, was also up for the Best Actor award.

In all, the film won four Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor. While accepting the award for Best Actor, Jordan shouted out his co-star, thanking her for her work with him, while saying she was at home, ready to have a baby.

"I want to thank Warner Brothers. I want to thank Mike and Pam for believing in this dream, this vision of Ryan Coogler, and betting on a culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry. And you're an amazing, amazing person. I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. And I love you too, bro. Love you to death. I would like to thank, who, my incredible cast Wunmi. Thank you so much for giving Smoke the opportunity to be him," Jordan said.

"Hailee at home, you know, she's you know, get ready to have a baby right now. Thank you so much for being the other other other half of Stack."

Michael B. Jordan accepting the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as the Smokestack twins in SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0lCv9LM1fe — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

In addition to the Sinners film, Steinfeld has been in several films including being part of the Marvel Universe, portraying Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, and the film The Marvels.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld ready to grow their family

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Allen and Steinfeld have not disclosed a due date, internet detectives believe the couple is expecting their baby to arrive at some point in March.

Steinfeld recently revealed photos of her and Allen at home, showing off a full baby bump. These pictures were released in her newsletter, Beau Society, with fans convinced she was hinting at the baby's gender as well in the cover.

Allen and Steinfeild began dating in May 2023 and were engaged in late November 2024. They held a wedding ceremony in California on May 31, 2025. Overall, they've kept a relatively low profile, leaving fans wanting more.

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