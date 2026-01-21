Mike McDaniel's Wife Katie In Spotlight After Taking Chargers OC Job Reportedly
On January 8, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had fired head coach Mike McDaniel after finishing the season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
McDaniel finished his four seasons in Miami with a 35-33 record and didn't make the postseason for his final two years there. While there was a lot of excitement about his time with the team in the early going (largely because of their flash offensive attack), the offense went stale and stagnant for much of the past two years.
Despite his Dolphins tenure ending poorly, McDaniel still has a good reputation around the league, largely as an offensive innovator and forward-thinker. Therefore, it always seemed like he'd be able to land a job as an offensive coordinator.
And it didn't take long for McDaniel to (reportedly) find his new home. It has been widely reported that McDaniel is expected to become the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator for next season. Nothing has been made official, but the sentiment is that an announcement is imminent.
This means that McDaniel will soon be headed to the West Coast. And he won't be going alone, as his wife, Katie Hemstalk, and their one daughter, named Alya June, will presumably be going to Los Angeles with him.
Who is Mike McDaniel's Wife?
Katie Hemstalk is a professional esthetician and cosmetologist, although it's unknown whether she's currently in practice. What's for sure is that the couple got married in 2014 and had their daughter in 2020.
McDaniel clearly holds his family close to his heart. And he will have his wife Katie's support as he embarks on this new endeavor, running the Chargers' offense.
