Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Proves She's Ready for Knicks NBA Finals Run

New York Knicks fans all around the world are rejoicing right now, as their team is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999 season.

This comes after New York dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court on May 25, cementing an impressive sweep with a 130-93 win. Now the Knicks must await the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder series to see who they'll be matching up against.

Regardless of which team is on the other side of the court, Knicks fans will be feeling confident, given that their team has now won 10 straight postseason games and looks nearly unbeatable at this point.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates a shot made by guard Landry Shamet (44) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While superstar guard Jalen Brunson was New York's best player throughout this series, center Karl-Anthony Towns was also a key piece. He finished with 19 points on an efficient 8 of 11 shooting from the field, to go along with 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the Game 4 victory.

KAT is beloved by Knicks fans. But nobody loves him more than his fiancée, social media influencer Jordyn Woods.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Fully Denim Custom Knicks Outfit Before NBA Finals Appearance

Woods knows how to grab attention on social media, often with her Knicks-inspired outfits. And she did exactly that on May 24, when she made an Instagram post showing off a recent custom denim fit she was rocking at Madison Square Garden.

The post was captioned, "just a girl 💙🧡". There are several photos of her and KAT embracing, along with an insane designer bag collection. And one can't forget about her all-white high heels that come complete with the Knicks' logo.

It will be fun to see what outfits Woods wears to the NBA Finals, and which of these designer handbags she'll be rocking when the series comes to Madison Square Garden.

Then again, depending on her schedule, it wouldn't be surprising to see Woods going to away games, as well, given that this will be the biggest series of her fiancé's basketball career. But since Oklahoma City and San Antonio aren't on the same level of prestige as New York City, perhaps Woods will save her best outfits for when the Knicks are playing at home.

Regardless, she and KAT will have some time to celebrate before the NBA Finals begins, given the Western Conference Finals is still underway.