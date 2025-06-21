Jordyn Woods reveals life hack which has done 'wonders' for her skin
Jordyn Woods has her style game on lock. Over the past NBA season, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — slayed with various looks, as she cheered her man on during the regular season and the playoffs. As the Knicks season has ended, the super influencer is sharing some of her style hacks.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee, Jordyn Woods Knicks courtside selfie ages badly after Pacers shocking win
On Saturday, June 21, Woods took to her Instagram Story to share a partial selfie — featuring her clear forehead. In text overlaying the photo, she revealed a recent change to her lifestyle that has proven beneficial to her in terms of skincare.
“After vacation I cut out dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed foods,” Woods wrote in text overlaying the photo. “I needed a break and it’s done wonders for my skin!”
Though its not clear to which vacation Woods is referring, she and Towns recently went on a beach vacation, as evidenced by a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram grid. This made for a “much needed recharge” following the end of a great season for the Knicks.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods shows off Knicks fit workout as Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks' status murky
This comes amid rumors that the Knicks may trade Towns to the Portland Trailblazers ahead of the upcoming NBA season. While nothing has been confirmed, it appears the power couple is enjoying their downtime — and the future for both of them looks promising.
