Jordyn Woods shares makeup-free selfie before bf Karl-Anthony Towns' NBA Cup Final

Jordyn Woods is known for her glam looks and head-turning fits at boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks games. While she’ll no doubt be rocking another for the NBA Cup Final game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, vs. the San Antonio Spurs, she showed off a rare makeup-free selfie beforehand.

Woods always brings her best on game days, like this all-white stunner, and her custom KAT jeans for another game, and her insane sparkly Knicks fit as seen below.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods rocks next-level cowboy fit at Beyoncé show without KAT

The couple has been embraced by New Yorkers and has embraced the New York life after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September of 2024. We’ve seen them at New York Yankees games, and posing with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara where the 7-foot Towns towered over them all.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson | Jordyn Woods/Instagram

For her latest look, Woods got her hair done and was rocking the look without makeup, showing off her stunning natural beauty.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s son Jack shockingly tall beside 7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Woods and Towns have been dating since 2020.

He’s having a big season averaging 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Woods hopes to have the lucky fit on for her man when he and the Knicks take on the Spurs tonight in the NBA Cup Final. She certainly headed there in style.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

