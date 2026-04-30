Klay Thompson's First Post After Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Accusations Is on Brand

On April 25, global music sensation and pop culture icon Megan Thee Stallion made a post to her Instagram story that suggested her relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson was over.

In the message, Megan wrote, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????"

She later confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Thompson in a statement made to TMZ, and made it clear once again that she believed he had been unfaithful, which was the main reason behind this decision.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Megan has already been out in public since the breakup, as she did a performance of "Moulin Rouge" in New York City on the same night she made the Instagram post and ensuing statement. She was overcome with emotion after the crowd gave her a prolonged standing ovation, suggesting she was still in her feelings about the split.

There have been rumors that Klay had cheated on Megan with WNBA player Lexie Brown. But Brown shut these rumors down with an Instagram post of her own on April 26, which read in part, "I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation."

Klay Thompson Looks Unbothered on Boat After Megan Thee Stallion Split

Those who have followed Klay Thompson's NBA journey know that he has an affinity for boats and being on the water. He was seen cruising around the San Francisco Bay countless times during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, and has earned the "Captain Klay" nickname because of it.

The boat appears to be his happy place. And he went to this happy place on April 29, in what was his first social media posting since news about his breakup. Thompson did an Instagram live session from his boat, which has since been reposted on several social media accounts.

What's more, Thompson posted a photo of himself on the water to his Instagram story on Wednesday. It showed a watch he was wearing that displayed "Last Dive" and "Surf Time" and was captioned, "Shakedown 🛥️💨".

Some surely wanted Klay to address his relationship during the Instagram live, especially because it was the first time he had been on social media after the breakup. But it doesn't appear that he did so. Instead, he is simply enjoying being on the water, which is very on-brand for the future NBA Hall of Famer.