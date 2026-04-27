WNBA Player Denies Rumor Klay Thompson Cheated On Megan Thee Stallion With Her

When NBA icon Klay Thompson went public with his relationship with global music sensation Megan Thee Stallion last year, the sports and pop culture communities came together to support this couple.

However, both of these communities were thrown into a state of shock after seeing an Instagram story post that Megan Thee Stallion made on April 25.

Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet'... Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one ..bye yall," Megan's Instagram post read, making it clear that she intended to break up with Thompson, presumably because he was unfaithful to her.

This was made even clearer by a statement she made to TMZ later that day, which read, "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

WNBA Player Lexie Brown Addresses Rumor About Her and Klay Thompson After Meegan Thee Stallion Split

While this breakup didn't stop Megan Thee Stallion from performing over the weekend, it's clear that she's torn up about what happened.

As soon as her initial Instagram story surfaced, social media began spreading the rumor that Klay had cheated on her with WNBA player Lexie Brown. It's unclear where exactly these rumors began, but one aspect of it was that Klay had apparently unfollowed Brown on Instagram shortly after Megan's statement, which suggested he was trying to dodge her being implicated.

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

However, Brown shut these rumors down with an Instagram story post she made on April 26, which read, "I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

Brown is referring to the upcoming WNBA season with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 9.5 minutes per game with Seattle last season but surely hopes to have a bigger role with the rebuilding team this year.

Brown was getting a lot of comments on her social media accounts because of these rumors, so hopefully her addressing it puts an end to any hate she was getting.