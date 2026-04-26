Megan Thee Stallion Can't Hold Back Tears at ‘Moulin Rouge’ After Klay Thompson Split
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Dallas Mavericks star guard and future NBA Hall of Famer Klay Thompson has become one of the most beloved basketball players in his professional career.
Much of this is owed to his legendary run alongside Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships and won fans over with his seemingly carefree yet passionate attitude.
But Thompson brought his relevance in pop culture to new heights last year when he got into a relationship with global music sensation Megan Thee Stallion.
These two went official with their relationship in the summer of 2025 after soft-launching through several social media posts. And they looked to be going strong earlier this year, as Megan surprised Klay by having Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform at his 36th birthday back in February.
However, it's now clear that things have gone awry in their relationship. Megan proved this with an Instagram story on April 26 that read, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet'... Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one ..bye yall”.
Later that day, Megan shared a statement to TMZ that read, "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional in First Performance After Klay Thomspon Split
All performers have heard, "the show must go on" in their lives. And Megan embodied this on Saturday night, as she performed as Zidler for Moulin Rouge in New York City.
A video of Megan Thee Stallion breaking down in tears during an audience ovation — which was surely in part because of what happened between her and Klay earlier in the day — has gone viral on social media.
The post also prompted a response from Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel Reese, who wrote, "It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister🤍".
It will be interesting to see whether Thompson responds to these allegations or his split from Megan at any point.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.