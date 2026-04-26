Megan Thee Stallion Can't Hold Back Tears at ‘Moulin Rouge’ After Klay Thompson Split

Dallas Mavericks star guard and future NBA Hall of Famer Klay Thompson has become one of the most beloved basketball players in his professional career.

Much of this is owed to his legendary run alongside Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships and won fans over with his seemingly carefree yet passionate attitude.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But Thompson brought his relevance in pop culture to new heights last year when he got into a relationship with global music sensation Megan Thee Stallion.

These two went official with their relationship in the summer of 2025 after soft-launching through several social media posts. And they looked to be going strong earlier this year, as Megan surprised Klay by having Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform at his 36th birthday back in February.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

However, it's now clear that things have gone awry in their relationship. Megan proved this with an Instagram story on April 26 that read, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet'... Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one ..bye yall”.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Later that day, Megan shared a statement to TMZ that read, "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional in First Performance After Klay Thomspon Split

All performers have heard, "the show must go on" in their lives. And Megan embodied this on Saturday night, as she performed as Zidler for Moulin Rouge in New York City.

A video of Megan Thee Stallion breaking down in tears during an audience ovation — which was surely in part because of what happened between her and Klay earlier in the day — has gone viral on social media.

The post also prompted a response from Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel Reese, who wrote, "It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister🤍".

It’s the way you show up even while carrying so much—that’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister🤍 https://t.co/76jzV4OVj1 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 26, 2026

It will be interesting to see whether Thompson responds to these allegations or his split from Megan at any point.