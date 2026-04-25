Megan Thee Stallion Says Goodbye to Klay Thompson After Cheating Accusations

One of the biggest pop culture relationships right now is the one between global music sensation Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, who recently finished his season with the Dallas Mavericks.

These two went public with their relationship in the summer of 2025, which warmed a lot of hearts because it seemingly came out of nowhere. The former Golden State Warriors legend, four-time NBA champion, and future Hall of Famer appeared smitten with Megan Thee Stallion and appeared to be treating her extremely well.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

And this continued well into 2026. One example of this was when Megan pulled out all the stops to ensure that Klay had a great 36th birthday party back in February, as she got Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (which is presumably one of Thompson's favorite music groups) to perform at the birthday party.

But now things seem to have gone awry between the couple, and Megan is making it seem like this is Klay's doing.

Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Megan Thee Stallion Appears to Accuse Klay Thompson of Cheating in Social Media Post

On April 25, Megan Thee Stallion made a post to her Instagram story that seems to speak volumes.

The post was only white words with a black background. It wrote, "“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”????

b**** I need a REAL break after this one ..

bye yall”.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

While Megan didn't say his name directly, there can only be one person she's talking about with this post. Perhaps Thompson will offer up a response or some more clarity will arrive in the near future.

Regardless of whether Thompson says anything in the wake of this news, it's about to spread like wildfire.

Klay and Megan soft-launched their relationship on July of 2025, after posting several social media photos where they could be seen embracing a mystery person. However, it didn't take long for fans to decode that the two were posting each other in the photos, and thus the couple stopped trying to hide matters.

Ultimately, if these allegations against Klay are true, a lot of his fans are going to be disappointed in him, and Megan Thee Stallion's faithful supporters are going to make him their Public Enemy No. 1.

One would imagine there's still more to come from this story.