Kyle Busch Shared Heartfelt Statement on Son Brexton's NASCAR Future Before Death

The NASCAR and sports world is still mourning the sudden passing of 41-year-old Kyle Busch, which was announced on May 21.

On Thursday morning, Busch (whose 234 total race victories across all three national series are the most out of any other driver in the sport's history) was admitted to a hospital for what was described as a "severe illness". Then, news broke hours later that he had passed, leaving a void in the sport.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR made a joint statement on X Thursday evening, which read, “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon," it continued.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate," it concluded.

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

Kyle Busch's Comments About Son Brexton's NASCAR Career Take New Meaning After Sudden Passing

The last interview Busch did was with FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden on May 13. At one point, Busch made a touching comment about his 11-year-old son, named Brexton.

When speaking about whether his record-breaking victory tally will ever be broken, Busch said, “All records are made to be broken, right? So maybe it’ll stick around for a long, long time. Maybe somebody out there one day will break it.

"Maybe I’m training that young guy that’s going to break it, my son Brexton,” Busch added.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha and son Brexton and daughter Lennix | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

While Brexton still has a lot of time before potentiall joining NASCAR, one would imagine that this will motivate him to follow in his father's footsteps.