NASCAR bombshell Natalie Decker soaks up sun with quality pool time
The best days of summer may coming to an end, but NASCAR smokeshow Natalie Decker is not going to let any go to waste.
The 27-year-old motorsports sensation has been soaking up the sun with some quality pool time and she's sharing the joy with all of her followers on social media.
This week, Decker shared a photo on Instagram enjoying the pool in matching swimsuits with her mom.
MORE: Gabby Thomas has a 'real' job? USA Olympians' other professions revealed
Knocking out some R&R and family time simultaneously is an expert move.
But we shouldn't be surprised, because when it comes to sharing quality poolside snaps, Decker registers in the elite tier.
File this under "if you didn't know, now you know."
Decker comes from a NASCAR family.
Her cousins, Claire and Paige Decker, also have competed in the NASCAR circuit. Natalie currently competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 36 and No. 92 Chevrolet Camaros for DGM Racing.
She is the highest-finishing female driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and is the 2021 Trans-Am Series SGT Class ProAm Challenge champion.
It will be interesting to see what Natalie has up her sleeves next.
