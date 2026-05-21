Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Celebrated Son's Birthday Days Before NASCAR Star's Death

The sports world was hit with a tough blow on May 21, when news broke that NASCAR icon Kyle Busch had passed away at 41 years old.

Initially, Busch's X account made a post on Thursday morning that read, “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Later in the afternoon, NASCAR came out with a statement that read, "On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans," per an article from ESPN.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch's Wife Samantha's Recent Post Celebrating Son Breaks Hearts Amid NASCAR Icon's Passing

Busch has been married to his wife, Samantha, since 2010. The couple started dating in 2008 and has two children together. One is a son named Brexton Locke, who was born in 2015, and the other is Lennix Key, who was born in May of 2022.

On May 18, Samantha made an Instagram post showing many photos of her, Brexton, and Kyle smiling and celebrating together. The post was captioned, "11 years of loving you, cheering you on, and trying to figure out how you grew up this fast. 🥹 Happy birthday to my sweet boy. Watching you become this driven, funny, kind-hearted little man has been the greatest gift. So proud of you every single day, Brex. No matter how tall you get or how fast you drive… you’ll always be my baby. 💚🧡🎂".

This is a heartbreaking development, and the entire Busch family is surely feeling devastated right now.

Busch will go down as one of the greatest drivers of all time, as he has won 234 total races across the sport's three national series (the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series). This is more victories than any other driver in history.