NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger shares unglamorous part of bikini shoot
Toni Breidinger brought the heat to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot like she does on the racetrack.
The part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and full-time ARCA Menards Series staple got her shot at the big-time spotlight as the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and she didn't disappoint in dazzling green-string bikini on the Boca Raton beaches in Florida.
The Northern California native is making history as the first female Arab-American to drive in a NASCAR event. The 25 year old caught the racing bug when she was only nine at the famous Sonoma Raceway.
The trailblazer also seems to have a sense of humor, as she shared a wideout shot of the glamorous life of a swimsuit model, which shows there's more to it than just a pretty face.
Sure, it beats many other occupations, but imagine having to do that for hours on end, and that doesn't take into account the hours of prep work before de-robing into a tiny bikini.
Fellow SI Swimsuit models Cameron Brink and Livvy Dunne were in awe of the final result. "Absolutely stunning 💚," wrote Brink. Dunne added, "So good."
So good indeed!
