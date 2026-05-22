Kyle Busch's Son Brexton Pays Tribute to Dad With New Profile Picture After His Death

The entire sports world is still in mourning over the sudden passing of 41-year-old NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, who died on May 21.

News initially broke that Busch had been hospitalized on Thursday morning with what was called a "severe illness". It was then confirmed in the afternoon that Busch had passed away, sending shockwaves through the entire NASCAR community.

Nobody is feeling the impact of this loss more than Busch's family, which includes his wife, Samantha, his 11-year-old son, Brexton, and his four-year-old daughter, named Lennix Key.

Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha and son Brexton and daughter Lennix | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

Those who have followed Kyle Busch's historic career know that Brexton was always around his races and had his own dreams of being a NASCAR driver in the future.

Kyle alluded to this in the last interview he did before his sudden passing, when he told FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden, “All records are made to be broken, right? So maybe it’ll stick around for a long, long time. Maybe somebody out there one day will break it. Maybe I’m training that young guy that’s going to break it, my son Brexton,” when speaking about whether his record of 234 race victories will ever be broken.

Kyle Busch | Frank Piscani / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brexton Busch Gives Touching Tribute to Father Kyle With Profile Picture Change

While nobody in the Busch family has spoken publicly about Kyle's passing, fans were quick to notice that Brexton changed his profile picture on Instagram to honor his father on May 22.

The photo is now a photo of Brexton and his dad embracing after a race earlier this year. It was posted as a photo to Brexton's Instagram account on February 21 with the caption, "No. 68🏁 Pumped that @brextonbusch finally got to be here, I know this one means a LOT to him! Thx for being my wingman @carsonhocevar. 👊🏻".

One would imagine that the Busch family will speak out eventually, but it's impossible to blame them for needing time to do so.

The Associated Press reported on May 22 that Busch, "experienced shortness of breath, felt he was overheating and was coughing up blood the day before his death".

He was reportedly in a racing simulator when he became unresponsive, which is when he was transferred to a local hospital. There is currently no information about the cause of death other than that.

Surely more details will come in the near future. In the meantime, the NASCAR community will continue to mourn Busch and send love to his family.

A makeshift memorial was made in front of the Daytona International Speedway tours building for NASCAR driver Kyle Busch | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images