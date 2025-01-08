NASCAR Stars and Their 2024 Salaries: Who’s Raking in the Most?
NASCAR is headed toward the top of the mountain.
The auto-racing company secured $7.7 billion in media rights deals back in 2023 and hit record viewership numbers in 2024. Thanks to its surge in popularity, NASCAR drivers are not only seeing the sport they love become more embedded in American culture but also getting paid extraordinarily well because of it.
Here's a look at the top racing stars and how much they made this last season.
1. Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch topped the list of highest-paid NASCAR drivers in 2024, earning $16.9 million, according to Front Office Sports. That amounts to about $444,736 per race for the multi-time Cup Series Champion. Busch, who drives for Richard Childress Racing and has over 230 career victories, earns $3 million more than the next closest driver.
2. Denny Hamlin
Coming in at No. 2 on the highest-paid NASCAR driver list of 2024 is Denny Hamlin, who reportedly earns $13.1 million per year. He drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and was the 2024 Cup Series Regular Season Champion.
3. Martin Truex Jr.
Next on the list is Martin Truex Jr., who retired from full-time driving in June of 2024. He reportedly earned $10.4 million per year and like Hamlin, was a member of Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex was also a multi-time Cup Series champion, but only averaged 17th in 2024.
4. Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski was the next highest-paid driver, reportedly earning $9.4 million per year or $247,368 per race. He drives for RFK Racing and has the second-most wins at Talladega Speedway behind NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
5. Joey Logano earned the fifth most in 2024
Rounding out the highest-paid driver's list is Joey Logano, who reportedly made $9 million driving for Team Penske. His career got off to a hot start in 2009 and has since added several Cup Series Championships to his trophy case.
With the new NASCAR season set to begin in February 2025, it looks to be an even more beneficial year for the company's biggest stars.
