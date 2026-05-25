Kyle Larson's Son Consoling Brexton Busch at Coca Cola 600 Brings Fans to Tears

It's going to take a long time for the NASCAR community to get over the sudden passing of Kyle Busch, which happened earlier this week.

And many people will never be able to get over what happened to the NASCAR legend, especially his family, which includes his wife Samantha, his son Brexton, and his daughter Lennox.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha and son Brexton and daughter Lennix | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

The Busch family has issued several statements on Kyle's passing through social media. But they hadn't been seen in public until the Coca-Cola 600, which took place on May 24.

It was devastating to see the Busch family having to face the public after losing Kyle. Still, they deserve a ton of credit for doing so, and the entire NASCAR community has recognized that and shown a ton of love and support throughout the day.

A moment of silence for Kyle Busch before the start of the Coca-Cola 600. pic.twitter.com/9pQjzZiD0A — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 24, 2026

Kyle Larson's Son Consoling Brexton Busch at Coca-Cola 600 in Heartbreaking Moment Sparks Strong Fan Reactions

At one point, Owen Larson, who is the 11-year-old son of Kyle Larson, approached Brexton (who is also 11 years old) and gave him a hug.

This moment was captured on social media, as X account @whatsundersteer posted a clip of this exchange with the caption, "Kyle Larson you raised one h*** of a kid".

Kyle Larson you raised one hell of a kid pic.twitter.com/voYAPf5ySk — whatsundersteer (@whatsundersteer) May 24, 2026

The post has over 750,000 views in about two hours, and fans are all saying the same thing in the post's comments section.

"It was so sweet and genuine. He wanted his friend to know he loved him," wrote @J_Grieves16.

@Lshaw2005 added, "Gutted me watching this."

"not me crying again im bawling," @Softballgirl210.

"Now im crying again," wrote @kfal616.

Now im crying again — Kendall (@kfal616) May 24, 2026

@brayden_mcmahan quoted the post and said, "Dang it, Owen. I was holding it together fairly well 😭".

"I cannot stop crying," added @TORTILLACHIPFAN.

"damn this brought a tear to my eyes as a widow with three young girls," said @JDBetsFL.

"Nah I'm losing it. This is so beautiful," added @marshilicious.

"😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," said @reignssssssssss.

"Yeah this broke me," added @AustinTurner_.

Many other fans are giving Kyle Larson a lot of props for raising his son the right way, as it took a lot of courage for Owen to approach Brexton at this time. In fact, there has been a ton of courage displayed from everybody impacted by Kyle's passing, as the sport learns to move on without one of the greatest in modern history.

It's clear how much Owen doing this also meant to Brexton, and might be a gesture he'll never forget.

IndyCar Series driver Kyle Larson with children Cooper Larson (left), Owen Larson (center) and Audrey Larson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images