Lakers Star LeBron James Shares Retirement Plan With Wife Savannah and Kids
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NBA fans aren't ready for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to hang up his sneakers. And thankfully for them, he isn't ready to call it a career quite yet, either.
And on the surface, it doesn't make sense for him to stop playing, given his current form. Despite being 41 years old, James is still the most athletic player on the court during most games. He's still producing at an elite level, has managed to stay healthy, and the Lakers appear to be true championship contenders (especially once Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves return to the lineup.
Then again, it's not like LeBron has anything more to prove on the court. While he surely wants another championship, not winning another isn't going to negatively impact his legacy. He already holds too many records to count, and should have a lifetime's worth of free meals in Los Angeles, Miami, and Cleveland.
But LeBron retiring wouldn't be because of basketball. It would be because of his family, which includes his wife, Savannah, his son (and teammate), Bronny, his other son, Bryce, and his daughter, Zhuri.
LeBron James' Family-First Sentiment About Retiring Speaks Volumes
James conveyed as much when speaking with ESPN's Dave McMenamin for an article that was published on April 29.
H*** yeah. My wife is going to get a lot of f****** time because I've had to sacrifice not being with my wife a lot because I wanted to be the greatest player that ever played this game. My daughter, I'm going to spend a lot of time with her because I spent the first 11 years of her life — or 12, whenever this s*** is over, 13 — being away from her. My youngest son is in college," LeBron said in the article.
"My family deserves all my time. And then, me. I deserve my time, too. Because I've dedicated to this sport for so long that I'll be happy as f*** when it's all done to get the f*** away and give myself some grace," he added.
It makes sense that James plans to prioritize spending time with his family after retiring, especially given how supportive they've been throughout his NBA career.
And given that Bronny is with the Lakers and Bryce could also have a future in professional basketball, it's not like James will be away from the game. Even though Savannah could probably use a break.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.