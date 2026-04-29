LeBron James' Wife Savannah Shows Off Fresh Look Before Lakers Playoff Game

What LeBron James is doing for the Los Angeles Lakers in these NBA Playoffs is extraordinary, and testifies to him being one of (if not the) greatest athletes in sports history.

Despite being 41 years old, LeBron is leading the Lakers to a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets in their first-round matchup. This comes while both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are sidelined with injuries, making it so that much of the scoring load falls on LeBron.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That being said, the Rockets are a resilient team, and Los Angeles would be wise to put an end to this series during their Game 5 contest at home on April 29. If the Lakers can do so, the hope is that Reaves and Doncic will be available for the next round, which will be against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

But LeBron's focus is on the Rockets. And he'll have a ton of support from his home crowd to dispatch them on Wednesday. One would imagine that his biggest supporter in the building will be his wife, Savannah James.

Savannah James | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LeBron and Savannah have known each other since high school and got married in 2013. They currently have three children together (Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri), and Savannah has both her husband and her son to cheer on, given that Bronny is also on the Lakers.

Savannah has become something of a fashion icon over the years. And the looks that she shows up to Lakers games with always manages to draw attention.

The James family | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Savannah James Showcases Change to Hairstyle Before Lakers Playoff Game vs Rockets

It seems that Savannah will be showing off a fresh look before the Lakers' game on Wednesday. This was shown by an Instagram post from April 29 that showed Savannah at the hair salon, and was captioned, "A bone straight moment with @mrs_savannahrj 😮‍💨".

Savannah had been going with more volume in her hair recently, so it seems she has decided to straighten it out while LeBron and Bronny make their run through the playoffs.

Given that James is 41 years old and is averaging 39 minutes per game in the playoffs to this point, the Lakers would do well to finish this series as soon as possible, to give him some rest before facing off against the Thunder.

It will also ensure Los Angeles doesn't have to face Kevin Durant (who is currently injured) this series.