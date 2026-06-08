Landry Shamet's Girlfriend Cammi Models Blue Knicks Outfit Before NBA Finals Game 3

The reason that the New York Knicks have won 13 straight postseason games and are now two more wins away from their franchise's first NBA championship in over 50 years is that several unsuspecting players have stepped up, or at least filled their respective roles to a tee.

One example of this is with guard Landry Shamet. While Shamet's 6.6 points per game this postseason are actually down from the 9.3 points per game he produced during the Knicks' regular season campaign, those who have been watching him play know that he has risen to the occasion, and his contributions don't always show up in the game's box score.

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While Shamet isn't the biggest name on New York's roster, if they do win two more games against the San Antonio Spurs and win an NBA championship, he'll have played an indispensable role.

Perhaps one reason why Shamet is excelling on the court right now is because of his girlfriend, Cameron (aka Cammi Aimonetti). It's unclear when these two started dating officially, but Shamet's first appearance on her social media page was in September of 2024, which suggests they've been dating for about two years to this point.

Aimonetti is also a realtor in New York, which shows that she has her own career to focus on while Shamet is making his NBA Finals run.

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That being said, Aimonetti still attends as many of Shamet's games as possible, and has been a mainstay at Madison Square Garden throughout these playoffs and during the NBA Finals.

In fact, Aimonetti made an Instagram post on June 7 that showed her also being at Game 2 of the Knicks and Spurs game in San Antonio. She could be seen wearing a blue top with "Knicks" written on the front, to go along with white pants, an orange bag, and white shoes.

The post was captioned: "Another successful business trip✔️🏀💙🧡", which is referencing that the Knicks have now won their last eight road contests during these playoffs.

Shamet, Aimonetti, and the rest of the Knicks' fan base is hoping that no more road trips will be in store, and that the team will be able to dispatch of San Antonio at Madison Square Garden over these next two games.

But in case the Spurs can extend the series to Game 5, it's likely Aimonetti will make the trip back to Texas.