Lane Kiffin disses ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck for $4.3M Miami NIL ‘salary’
The Carson Beck transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes was one of the most talked about college football stories of the offseason. When Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin learned how much money Beck received, he was truly shocked and had a hilarious diss of a reply.
Beck, who was injured late in the season and couldn’t help Georgia in the College Football Playoff, left the Bulldogs in for what was suspected to be with his then girlfriend and Hurricanes basketball star influencer Hanna Cavinder. Unfortunately, after he made the move, the couple’s relationship blew up.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red
Fortunately, for Beck, he has $4.3 million reasons to be happy in Miami. Kiffin joined The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, where they told of that number and the coach couldn’t believe it. He also remarked, “Did they watch his game against us?”
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves
Beck threw for 3485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. Against Ole Miss, however, in a 28-10 loss in November, Beck only had 186 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Here’s more of the interview:
When Brock Purdy made only $985K for the San Francscio 49ers last season after almost winning the Super Bowl the season before, it’s absolutely shocking to see Beck get $4.3 million. Only Duke Blue Devils basketball star and Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning have more NIL value than Beck.
Kiffin’s reaction and diss is how most view that amount.