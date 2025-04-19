The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves

Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin reveals the real reason his kids relocated to Oxford amid reconciliation with ex-wife, Layla Kiffin.

Emily Bicks

Jan 2, 2025: Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin at EverBank Stadium.
Jan 2, 2025: Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
While Ole Miss Rebels football head Lane Kiffin looks forward to the 2025 season, he's making the most of the most of his break by spending quality time with family.

Kiffin shares three children, Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, with ex-wife Layla Kiffin, whom he reconciled with this past year after divorcing in 2016. Kiffin and Layla first met while he was offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Volunteers and married in 2004.

Kiffin confirmed that Layla and Knox were relocating from the West Coast by reposting an article that noted how their son, a junior quarterback prospect, will enroll at Oxford High, and sharing a photo of Layla inspecting their new home in Mississippi.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Jan. 3, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach hugs his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, however, Kiffin spoke about his family relocating for the first time. While Presley will be in Los Angeles, as she committed to play volleyball at USC, Kiffin credited becoming sober for bringing their family back together.

"I owe that to my children," he said. "I was great at work but I wasn’t present when I finally got home, because man, I gotta have a couple of drinks... I’m giving my best version of myself at work but not at home, not for the kids."

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

After getting sober, "My daughter (Landry) ended up moving here by choice in high school from Manhattan Beach, California to Oxford, Mississippi to come live with me," he said.

"I don’t think that would’ve happened before. And now, my son is doing it by choice. And then my daughter stayed here for college when she could’ve gone other places."

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

"I didn’t hit a rock bottom. I just got tired of digging," the 49-year-old said of getting sober. "Tired of digging myself out messes I’d create. Hangovers. Not being the best version of myself. Why am I doing this? It’s been awesome for the relationship with the children."

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

