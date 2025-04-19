Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves
While Ole Miss Rebels football head Lane Kiffin looks forward to the 2025 season, he's making the most of the most of his break by spending quality time with family.
Kiffin shares three children, Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox, 16, with ex-wife Layla Kiffin, whom he reconciled with this past year after divorcing in 2016. Kiffin and Layla first met while he was offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Volunteers and married in 2004.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley's awkward reaction to dad's post with ex-wife
Kiffin confirmed that Layla and Knox were relocating from the West Coast by reposting an article that noted how their son, a junior quarterback prospect, will enroll at Oxford High, and sharing a photo of Layla inspecting their new home in Mississippi.
During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, however, Kiffin spoke about his family relocating for the first time. While Presley will be in Los Angeles, as she committed to play volleyball at USC, Kiffin credited becoming sober for bringing their family back together.
"I owe that to my children," he said. "I was great at work but I wasn’t present when I finally got home, because man, I gotta have a couple of drinks... I’m giving my best version of myself at work but not at home, not for the kids."
After getting sober, "My daughter (Landry) ended up moving here by choice in high school from Manhattan Beach, California to Oxford, Mississippi to come live with me," he said.
"I don’t think that would’ve happened before. And now, my son is doing it by choice. And then my daughter stayed here for college when she could’ve gone other places."
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shows off insane Christmas gift haul
"I didn’t hit a rock bottom. I just got tired of digging," the 49-year-old said of getting sober. "Tired of digging myself out messes I’d create. Hangovers. Not being the best version of myself. Why am I doing this? It’s been awesome for the relationship with the children."