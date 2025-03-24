The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red

The Bulldogs sophomore cheerleader had an “incredible” weekend with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with an iconic pose from Texas.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck may not be having the best football offseason, but his Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader sister Kylie Beck certainly is.

Kylie, 19, is a sophomore cheerleader at Georgia and was Carson’s No. 1 fan at the school during the season with her inspirational messages for the quarterback and touching postgame moments.

Kylie Beck
Kylie during the UGA football season. / Kylie Beck/Instagram

She was also part of the Dance Dawgs cheer team for basketball where she showed off her sparkly uniform and did a duo dance with a teammate.

Now that basketball season is over, Kylie was seen dancing with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in Frisco, Texas, over the weekend for the ultimate dance and cheer experience with America’s Sweethearts. She also dropped an epic photo on the team’s star logo, calling it “The dream. 🙌”

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

Her brother hopes to play for the NFL one day after transferring to the Miami Hurricanes, but the offseason has been marred by the breakup with influencer and Hurricanes basketball star Hanna Cavinder. Kylie has defended her brother on social media. Hanna and Kylie were previously friends, swooning over each other’s posts.

Kylie’s focused on her and her dance career now. She even posted some more pictures posing with members of the DCC from her “incredible” weekend Texas trip in an experience she won’t soon forget.

Kylie Beck and Armani Latimore
Kylie Beck and Armani Latimore / Kylie Beck/Instagram
