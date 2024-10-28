Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel roasts Bulls star on birthday date
Lonzo Ball is getting eased back into the Chicago Bulls lineup after missing all of last season due to recurring injuries in his left knee. When he returned to the court during the preseason, he was given the game ball and celebrated by his teammates for his long road to recovery and never giving up.
This weekend, Lonzo was celebrated again, but for a very different reason.
Zo was celebrating his 27th birthday with girlfriend Ally Rossel, but she wasn't as kind as his teammates.
During date night on his birthday, Ally playfully roasted the Bulls guard for his lack of skills on the golf course. Well, mini golf that is.
She shared a story of Zo lining up a shot with the caption, "Not the #1 mini golfer, but #1 in my heart" with a laughing face and heart emoji.
But, don't worry, because there was time for love, too.
Ball and Rossel have been dating for three years.
The social media influencer and model has a strong following of more than 192,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares her work and travels.
The couple is going strong with Rossel referring to Ball as her "favorite person" and the Bulls star saying the relationship is "getting pretty serious" during their three-year anniversary celebration this summer.
Through the first two games of the season, Ball is averaging 14.5 minutes, 4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
