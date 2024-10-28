The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel roasts Bulls star on birthday date

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball celebrated his birthday over the weekend, but that didn't stop him from getting roasted by girlfriend Ally Rossel during date night.

Josh Sanchez

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball speaks to the press during Media Day.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball speaks to the press during Media Day. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Lonzo Ball is getting eased back into the Chicago Bulls lineup after missing all of last season due to recurring injuries in his left knee. When he returned to the court during the preseason, he was given the game ball and celebrated by his teammates for his long road to recovery and never giving up.

This weekend, Lonzo was celebrated again, but for a very different reason.

Zo was celebrating his 27th birthday with girlfriend Ally Rossel, but she wasn't as kind as his teammates.

During date night on his birthday, Ally playfully roasted the Bulls guard for his lack of skills on the golf course. Well, mini golf that is.

She shared a story of Zo lining up a shot with the caption, "Not the #1 mini golfer, but #1 in my heart" with a laughing face and heart emoji.

Lonzo Ball, Ally Rossel, Chicago Bulls, NBA WAGs
Ally Rossel/Instagram

But, don't worry, because there was time for love, too.

Lonzo Ball, Ally Rossel, Chicago Bulls, NBA WAGs
Ally Rossel/Instagram

Ball and Rossel have been dating for three years.

The social media influencer and model has a strong following of more than 192,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares her work and travels.

Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls, NBA WAGs
Ally Rossel/Instagram

Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls, NBA WAGs
Ally Rossel/Instagram
Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls, NBA WAGs
Ally Rossel/Instagram

The couple is going strong with Rossel referring to Ball as her "favorite person" and the Bulls star saying the relationship is "getting pretty serious" during their three-year anniversary celebration this summer.

Through the first two games of the season, Ball is averaging 14.5 minutes, 4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

