Lonzo Ball's gf Ally Rossel rocks white bikini on bday beach getaway
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is enjoying some R&R this weekend, but it's for a good reason. The NBA star and his girlfriend Ally Rossel jetted off to celebrate her 27th birthday with a beach getaway.
Rossel shared some candid photos of the birthday trip where she turned heads with the perfect beach fit.
She rocked an all-white bikini underneath a fancy see-through coverup.
Of course, she also had to have her tropical drink in hand.
That is how you maximize your fun in the sun.
Lonzo also shared a sweet message for Rossel along with a hilarious video dancing while she deadpanned to the camera.
"Happy bday hunny lemme hit my sh** for you for the one time," Zo wrote. "I love you #Big27NotTheLilOne."
That's love.
Ball and Rossel have been dating for three years.
The social media influencer and model has a strong following of more than 192,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares her work and travels.
The couple is going strong with Rossel referring to Ball as her "favorite person" and the Bulls star saying the relationship is "getting pretty serious" during their three-year anniversary celebration this summer.
In eight games this season, Ball is averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
