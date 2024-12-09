The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lonzo Ball's gf Ally Rossel rocks white bikini on bday beach getaway

Ally Rossel, the girlfriend of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, stunned in a white bikini on her birthday beach getaway with the NBA star.

Josh Sanchez

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is enjoying some R&R this weekend, but it's for a good reason. The NBA star and his girlfriend Ally Rossel jetted off to celebrate her 27th birthday with a beach getaway.

Rossel shared some candid photos of the birthday trip where she turned heads with the perfect beach fit.

She rocked an all-white bikini underneath a fancy see-through coverup.

MORE: Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel roasts Bulls star on birthday date

Of course, she also had to have her tropical drink in hand.

Ally Rossel, NBA WAGs, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram
Ally Rossel, NBA WAGs, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

MORE: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game

Ally Rossel, NBA WAGs, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

MORE: Savannah James loves her wild 'Fye Fye Fye' all-black fit after Bronny shout out

Ally Rossel, NBA WAGs, Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

That is how you maximize your fun in the sun.

MORE: Julius Randle's wife Kendra stuns with leopard-print dress, designer bag

Lonzo also shared a sweet message for Rossel along with a hilarious video dancing while she deadpanned to the camera.

"Happy bday hunny lemme hit my sh** for you for the one time," Zo wrote. "I love you #Big27NotTheLilOne."

Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, NBA WAGs, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram
Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, NBA WAGs, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

MORE: Jordyn Woods gets Karl-Anthony Towns amazing NYC bodega cake for bday date night

Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, NBA WAGs, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram
Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, NBA WAGs, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

That's love.

Ball and Rossel have been dating for three years.

MORE: Julius Randle's wife Kendra gets custom jersey cake for NBA star's epic bday bash

The social media influencer and model has a strong following of more than 192,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares her work and travels.

Ally Rossel, Lonzo Ball, NBA WAGs, Chicago Bulls
Ally Rossel/Instagram

The couple is going strong with Rossel referring to Ball as her "favorite person" and the Bulls star saying the relationship is "getting pretty serious" during their three-year anniversary celebration this summer.

In eight games this season, Ball is averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit

Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game

Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal

Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion