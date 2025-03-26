LeBron gives real reason for Bronny James confrontation with Stephen A. Smith
It’s been almost three weeks since LeBron James confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about comments surrounding his son and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James. On Wednesday, dad went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and didn’t hold back on his feelings about Smith and what really happened.
The 40-year-old four-time NBA champion came out swinging on the show on numerious topics. First, he admitted that the league may have rigged the 2003 NBA draft lottery that saw his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers scoop up the No. 1 pick. (Warning: some NSFW language appears in the following clips below).
Then he had some very interesting words on his “friend” Brian Windhorst.
LeBron’s real feelings kept coming out when asked about the confrontation with Smith on March 6 in Los Angeles vs. the New York Knicks that went viral and led to Stephen A. talking about it multiple times and LeBron and his wife Savannah James trolling Smith and ESPN over Bronny on social media. LeBron absolutely destroyed the ESPN “First Take” host Smith in this clip saying he missed the whole point, revealing the true nature of why he got into it with the sports talk host.
The “Taylor Swift tour run” line is also classic. LeBron’s point, though, was that if Smith was criticizing Bronny’s game, then that would’ve been OK. When Smith got “personal” about it, however, that’s when LeBron said it was his job to “not only protect my damn household, but protect the players.”
So, there you have it. The beef goes on. LeBron threw some more gasoline on that fire. Burn.