Lakers' Bronny James gets big-timed by dad LeBron even while not playing vs Suns
LeBron James was just seen on Friday night having a touching moment with his youngest son Bryce James and acting like he won an NBA title when his high school won the California state championship game. On Sunday, he was seen big-timing his oldest son Bryce James on the Los Angeles Lakers bench.
LeBron wasn’t with the Lakers on Friday while watching 17-year-old Bryce is Sacramento, California, with wife Savannah and his daughter Zhuri, who adorably matched mom’s fit, as the team lost on the road to the Denver Nuggets and 20-year-old Bronny had five points on 1-5 shooting.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is still nursing a groin injury, but got on-court work in for the first time since hurting it against the Boston Celtics on March 8. Reports indicate he has at least another week before he can return to playing.
While in street clothes against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron bumped Bronny out of his seat on the bench and onto the floor for the team and crowd to see there was no preferential treatment for the rookie with dad (depite his very publicized beef with Stephen A. Smith about Bronny).
You can clearly see teammate Rui HachimuraIn laughing over the situation.
The Lakers would snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Suns 107-96. Bronny did not see any action for a DNP.
Hey, in his own way, the 40-year-old LeBron is proud of both sons, but definitely gave Bronny the rookie treatment.
