Bronny James’ mom Savannah trolls ESPN, Stephen A. Smith after his best Lakers game
Bronny James has taken a lot of heat in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he finally silenced some of the doubters for one night with his best game. This time around, his mom Savannah James did the talking for him.
Bronny, 20, was the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of the USC Trojans after dad LeBron James pushed the narrative about playing with his son. Bronny is only averaging 2.3 points per game on 35.4 percent shooting. He was brutally honest about the criticism he’s received in his first NBA season:
“But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.”
This came after dad had a very public spat with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the court earlier in March during a home game vs. the New York Knicks where he confronted Smith about comments he made about his son, and things got heated.
While Smith continues to stand by what he said and called out LeBron for the way he approached the situation, mom Savannah trolled him and ESPN after Bronny had his best night on Thursday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks by posting his stats and tagging ESPN, SportsCenter and NBA on ESPN.
She also added, “Mean what you say, and say what you mean 💕🫶🏾” on Bronny’s quote about blocking out the noise.
The Lakers did get pounded a home, 118-89, without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing. Dad and his teammates, however, were excited to see the kid hooping.
It’s been a proud last week for LeBron and Savannah as parents after 17-year-old son Bryce and his Sierra Canyon High School team just won the California state championship where they went to the game and shared a touching moment with their youngest son on the court.
Thursday was a proud moment for them as well with Bronny. They hope he continues to develop and Stephen A. can eat his words.