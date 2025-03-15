The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron, wife Savannah share touching moment with son Bryce after winning state title

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and his wife are proud parents after their youngest son’s school wins the California basketball state championship.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald's All American game during the first half at Toyota Center.
Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald's All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James were in the building as son Bryce James and Sierra Canyon won the California state basketball championship. After the game, a proud mom and dad shared a special moment with their youngest son.

While older son Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers played and lost vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night where Bronny had 5 points on 1-5 shooting, LeBron stayed back to recover from his groin injury and be there for his younger son’s once-in-a-lifetime moment in high school.

Bryce and Lebron
LeBron hugs his son Bryce earlier in the season / Sierra Canyon/Instagram

RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student

LeBron and Savannah made quite the entrance at the Golden 1 Center — the home of the Sacramento Kings.

Then, dad LeBron celebrated the game-sealing basket late like he won the NBA championship as Sierra Canyon held off Lincoln High of Stockton, 58-53, to secure the CIF title.

RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way

After the game, mom and dad had a touching moment with 17-year-old Bryce in his final high school game.

Those are the moments they’ll cherish forever.

Next year they can cheer on Bryce as a Arizona Wildcats player, but for now, it’s all about another championship in the James household.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

