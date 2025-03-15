LeBron, wife Savannah share touching moment with son Bryce after winning state title
LeBron James and his wife Savannah James were in the building as son Bryce James and Sierra Canyon won the California state basketball championship. After the game, a proud mom and dad shared a special moment with their youngest son.
While older son Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers played and lost vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night where Bronny had 5 points on 1-5 shooting, LeBron stayed back to recover from his groin injury and be there for his younger son’s once-in-a-lifetime moment in high school.
RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student
LeBron and Savannah made quite the entrance at the Golden 1 Center — the home of the Sacramento Kings.
Then, dad LeBron celebrated the game-sealing basket late like he won the NBA championship as Sierra Canyon held off Lincoln High of Stockton, 58-53, to secure the CIF title.
RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way
After the game, mom and dad had a touching moment with 17-year-old Bryce in his final high school game.
Those are the moments they’ll cherish forever.
Next year they can cheer on Bryce as a Arizona Wildcats player, but for now, it’s all about another championship in the James household.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter