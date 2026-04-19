LeBron James' Perfect Dad Moment With Zhuri Captured After Lakers Win

LeBron James is not the only basketball player in his family.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and arguably NBA GOAT is the first player in NBA history to play alongside his son, Bronny James, who the Lakers selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. And Bronny has succeeded enough to the point where he and his father play together a lot for the Lakers, even during their NBA Playoffs game against the Houston Rockets on April 18.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and son Bronny James (9) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bronny isn't LeBron's only basketball-playing son. LeBron and his wife, Savannah's, middle child, Bryce, is a freshman on the University of Arizona's basketball team (although he didn't play this season).

The James family's third child is Zhuri, who is the one girl and is 11 years old right now. While Zhuri appears to have similar athleticism as her siblings, she won't be taking her talents to the basketball court.

The James family | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LeBron made this clear when speaking to the media after a game back in February, as he said, “[Zhuri] a volleyball player, don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with basketball, she’s done with it,” per an X post from the official NBA account.

“[Zhuri’s] a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while, so she does got good handles and she’s good form, too. But, my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She says that’s it," LeBron added.

🗣️ “She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while.. got good handles.. good form too” • @KingJames sounds off on having his good-luck charm Zhuri on the road! ❤️ #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/k5W8UnJoVI — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

LeBron James' Wholesome Towel Moment With Daughter Zhuri Goes Viral After Lakers Win

It would seem that LeBron is protective over his only daughter. And he protected her in a hilarious way after the Lakers' win on April 18.

Cameras caught Zhuri waiting to embrace her dad after Los Angeles beat Houston. She spins around and stands there before LeBron appears on screen. Before the two hug, LeBron makes sure to place a towel on his stomach and chest, where Zhuri's face will go when they hug, so that she doesn't have to get his sweat on her.

LeBron James with his family after the win🙏❤️



Using a towel to protect Zhuri from the sweat. 🤣



(via @LoJoMedia)



pic.twitter.com/38ywn56H7G — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 19, 2026

Given how quickly LeBron did this, it seems this has been a previous conversation and point of contention between him and his daughter in the past.

But one can't blame Zhuri for not wanting a face full of her father's sweat just for a hug. Luckily, they were able to come to a compromise and make the scenario a win-win for both daughter and father.