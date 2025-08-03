The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James pens emotional Bronny note hanging with oldest son away from Lakers

The Lakers superstar LeBron fights back tears during a Sunday hang with his son and teammate.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

LeBron James has had a crazy offseason, but he got some father-son time in with Bronny James on Sunday and shared the special moment where King James got emotional.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his 20-year-old teammate son have had very different offseasons since the team’s first-round exit. LeBron was spotted on a superyacht with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s agent spurring rumors after he opted into the final year of his Lakers contract. He also was spotted dancing at a Bad Bunny concert with Draymond Green there, and then dissing the rapper Drake with wife Savannah to add more fuel to their beef.

Bronny, meanwhile, has been trying to stay out the spotlight and even distancing himself from his dad. He played in the Summer League where he had a super expensive backpack on his way into the arena, and where sister Zhuri showed off her dribbling and handshake skills with dad.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
The James family together for Bryce’s high school graduation this past June. / Savannah James/Instagram

LeBron has also been working on his golf game all summer, posting a lot of videos of his game on social media like this:

LeBron
LeBron James/Instagram

On Sunday, he was back at it on the course but this time for some father-son bonding time. LeBron was fighting tears when sharing he was playing with Bronny: “Nothing like it man! Hanging out 🥹🥹🤎”

Bronny James
LeBron James/Instagram

It’s all fun times with the father and son, but how competitive did they get on the golf course? Is Bronny a better golfer than his dad? Hopefully they post more of their day together to share.

It’s awesome to see that fatherly love for his NBA son on an offseason weekend.

LeBron and Bronn
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

