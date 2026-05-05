LeBron James' Wife Savannah Rocks Matrix-Style Black Fit Before Lakers-Thunder Game

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their Western Conference Semifinals series against the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on May 5.

There have been times this season when the defending champion Thunder have looked unbeatable, and they cruised to a first-round sweep of the Phoenix Suns. However, if there was ever a player who could topple what appears to be a budding dynasty, it's LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

LeBron led the Lakers past the Houston Rockets in round one, including a 28-point, 8-assist, and 7-rebound performance in Game 6. He's going to need to be the best version of himself (and will likely need Luka Doncic to return from his hamstring strain sooner rather than later) against Oklahoma City if the Lakers are to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

While LeBron will need all the support he can get on the court, the good news is that he'll have plenty of support off the court. Not just with the city of Los Angeles (and any fans who want to see him secure one more NBA championship before calling it a career), but with his wife, Savannah James.

LeBron and Savannah James | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Savannah has been by LeBron's side throughout his career. While there have been many more ups and downs, she deserves a lot of credit for holding down the household (including their three children together, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri) while LeBron has crafted his legendary basketball legacy.

Savannah James Draws Attention With All-Black Outfit Before Lakers vs. Thunder Series

Savannah James has become a fashion icon over the years. And she showed why this was well-deserved with a recent outfit she wore, which was posted to social media on May 3.

The outfit included a black dress, knee-high boots with a heel, and an oversized black trench coat with a matching purse, which makes her look like Neo from "The Matrix".

The @Bronupdates X account posted a video of Savannah walking around in the outfit on May 3 with the caption, "LeBron’s wife Savannah James in NYC 🔥🔥". The post already has over five million views.

LeBron’s wife Savannah James in NYC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f8GjosUdIY — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) May 3, 2026

It's unclear why Savannah was in New York City at the time, because this was a few days before the 2026 Met Gala (which she wasn't present for). She likely had some business there, as she has become a businesswoman in her own right.

One would imagine that Savannah will be in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night to see whether her husband and son can steal a Game 1 victory over the defending champions.