Lexie Brown Details 'Scared' Reality After Klay Thompson Cheating Rumor

One of the biggest stories in pop culture over the past couple of days is that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and world-famous musician Megan Thee Stallion have broken up.

Megan announced this on April 25, asserting several times that Thompson was unfaithful to her. Soon after, rumors surfaced that Thompson had cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with WNBA player Lexie Brown.

Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

These rumors seemed to stem from Thompson unfollowing Brown on social media shortly after Megan's public accusation.

However, Brown denied any involvement on social media after she was under attack from Megan's loyal fans.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lexie Brown Laments Klay Thompson Cheating Rumors After Fan Backlash

Brown did an interview with Jackson Thompson of FOX News on April 30 to set the record straight about these rumors.

"Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball. I wouldn't have considered him a friend. I do not know Meg Thee Stallion at all. Today, I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement, and claimed that this is 100% false," Brown said, per an X post from Thompson.

"The fact that I'm still the only one that is defending my name, I have no idea how to process that... There's this massive outcry for protecting Black women, and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown's name in any of those conversations. I wouldn't have minded of either one of them came out and said it. At the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship," she added.

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown (8) | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

"One of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me... The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it; the side that actually has the issue," Brown continued. "I have no idea what is going on, I have no involvement, I have no communication at all whatsoever, during their relationship. So for them to just allow me to get dragged... knowing 100% what was being said was false, that surely somebody would step in and say, 'No! This is a lie.'"

"It didn't happen. I was getting threats on my life, I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I've had to hire security to travel with me places. So it got to a point where, I was just scared for myself," she concluded.

WNBA player Lexie Brown, who was the subject of recent viral affair rumors with NBA star Klay Thompson, spoke out to me against Klay for not disputing the rumors himself. Lexie says she has received death threats and even her family has been harassed after the rumors started. pic.twitter.com/tob2d9TA1b — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) April 30, 2026

Hopeully these comments will either cause Klay or Megan to confirm what she said, or at least end the negativity Brown is facing from fans.