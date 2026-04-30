Lexie Brown Details 'Scared' Reality After Klay Thompson Cheating Rumor
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One of the biggest stories in pop culture over the past couple of days is that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and world-famous musician Megan Thee Stallion have broken up.
Megan announced this on April 25, asserting several times that Thompson was unfaithful to her. Soon after, rumors surfaced that Thompson had cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with WNBA player Lexie Brown.
These rumors seemed to stem from Thompson unfollowing Brown on social media shortly after Megan's public accusation.
However, Brown denied any involvement on social media after she was under attack from Megan's loyal fans.
Lexie Brown Laments Klay Thompson Cheating Rumors After Fan Backlash
Brown did an interview with Jackson Thompson of FOX News on April 30 to set the record straight about these rumors.
"Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball. I wouldn't have considered him a friend. I do not know Meg Thee Stallion at all. Today, I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement, and claimed that this is 100% false," Brown said, per an X post from Thompson.
"The fact that I'm still the only one that is defending my name, I have no idea how to process that... There's this massive outcry for protecting Black women, and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown's name in any of those conversations. I wouldn't have minded of either one of them came out and said it. At the end of the day, they're the ones that are in the relationship," she added.
"One of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me... The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it; the side that actually has the issue," Brown continued. "I have no idea what is going on, I have no involvement, I have no communication at all whatsoever, during their relationship. So for them to just allow me to get dragged... knowing 100% what was being said was false, that surely somebody would step in and say, 'No! This is a lie.'"
"It didn't happen. I was getting threats on my life, I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I've had to hire security to travel with me places. So it got to a point where, I was just scared for myself," she concluded.
Hopeully these comments will either cause Klay or Megan to confirm what she said, or at least end the negativity Brown is facing from fans.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.