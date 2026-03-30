Lindsey Vonn’s Message to Jannik Sinner After Miami Open Win Draws Attention

While there were plenty of heartwarming stories to stem from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the most heartbreaking was what happened to Lindsey Vonn.

The 41-year-old alpine skier and Olympic gold medalist tore her ACL a few weeks before the Olympics began, but vowed to still compete because of all the work it had taken for her to reach that point in the first place. Then tragedy struck during her first Olympic run.

Lindsey Vonn | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Vonn suffered a gruesome crash that shattered multiple bones in her leg. Since then, Vonn has had to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries and still has a very long road of recovery ahead of her.

In fact, Vonn even admitted that she nearly had to have her leg amputated after the crash, as that's how much damage was done.

But what's perhaps most impressive about Vonn is her mindset. She has remained optimistic in the face of this adversity, and has remained active to share positivity on social media.

And another example of this arrived on March 29, after Jannik Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka in the final of the 2026 Miami Open.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Lindsey Vonn Shows Jannik Sinner Support After Miami Open Victory

It seemed inevitable that Sinner was going to win the Miami Open once Carlos Alcaraz was upset in the earlier rounds, as these two are on another stratosphere compared to the rest of the field during most tournaments.

And that proved to be the case for Sinner, as he essentially breezed through his opponents en route to his second tournament victory in March, with the first being the Indian Wells Open.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Sinner and Vonn appear to have cultivated a friendship with each other, as they're both sponsored by Rolex. And Vonn showed Sinner love in the wake of this Miami Open victory with an Instagram story post on Sunday that showed her watching Sinner winning the match point and then celebrating his win from the comfort of her couch.

"Congrats @janniksin!!!" the post wrote, which showed her resting her legs in a blanket.

Sinner seemed to appreciate this message from Vonn, as he reposted it to his Instagram story on March 30.

Sinner is in world-class form right now, and it will be fascinating to see how many tournament victories he can rack up throughout 2026. Perhaps he'll soon overtake Alcaraz's No. 1 spot in the world rankings, which would be fitting given their respective Miami Open showings.